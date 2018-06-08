Rumour Mill: Aberdeen move for Kenny Miller | Livi fail in Henrik Larsson pursuit | Dembele to stay at Celtic

Aberdeen are set to offer Kenny Miller a one-year deal, Livingston have failed in their attempt to hire Celtic legend Henrik Larsson, while Moussa Dembele has been backed to stay at Parkhead.

• READ MORE: Nine things Rangers fans should know about Connor Goldson

Aberdeen move for Kenny Miller

Derek McInnes is to hand Kenny Miller a one-year deal for the forward to make the move to Pittodrie. Aberdeen tried to sign the player on the last day of the January transfer window only for the move to fall through. The 38-year-old is available on a free contract after leaving Rangers in acrimonious circumstances. (Daily Record)

Livi fail in Henrik Larsson attempt

Livingston have been scuppered in their move to appoint Henrik Larsson as their new boss. The West Lothian club contacted the representatives of the Celtic legend, however the 46-year-old has no interest in the position. Larsson was last managing Helsingborg in his native Sweden in 2016. (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller is a target for Rangers. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Moussa Dembele to stay a Celt

Moussa Dembele will stay with Celtic at least until January. That’s the verdict of Celtic legend Davie Hay. “The received wisdom has been that two years is long enough for him before he heads back south of the border but my own feeling is that the striker will stay at the club for another season,” he said. (Evening Times)

Alan Stubbs to be a Buddie

Former Hibs manager Alan Stubbs is set to be appointed the new St Mirren boss. The 46-year-old impressed in an interview with the Paisley outfit and will become Jack Ross’ successor. Stubbs won the Scottish Cup with Hibs before taking charge of English Championship side Rotherham but lasted only a few months. (Various)

• READ MORE: St Mirren offer manager’s job to Alan Stubbs

Miller considering managing

Kenny Miller’s adviser is saying the player is weighing up a range of offers, home and abroad. One such offer is the vacant Livingston managerial position which he would take on as player/manager. (Scottish Sun)

Gilmour reminds Ferguson of Fleck

Barry Ferguson has likened Scotland starlet Billy Gilmour to former Rangers midfielder John Fleck. Gilmour has been impressing at the Toulon Tournamnet in France prompting Rangers hero Ferguson to draw comparisons with another Rangers academy graduate. Fleck failed to live up to the hype at Rangers but is now starring for Sheffield United in the English Championship. (Daily Record)

Club 1872 to decide on Rangers investment

Club 1872 have been given a week to decide how much they will invest in the Rangers share issue. The club’s second largest shareholders have raised nearly £1 million. They will now poll members on the level of investment into the share issue. (Various)

Craig Levein backs John Souttar

Craig Levein has put his support behind John Souttar for dropping out the Scotland squad. The Hearts centre-back was called up for the Americas tour where Scotland faced Peru and Mexico but withdrew with fears that he required an operation. The Hearts boss has called the decision “sensible” with his injury problems having settled down. (Evening News)

Ovie Ejaria completes Rangers deal

Rangers completed the signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool. The 20-year-old arrives on a season-long loan deal. (The Scotsman)

• READ MORE: Ovie Ejaria hoping Rangers move boosts his Liverpool career

Hibs chase Euromillions

Hibs will earn £2.5 million if the team can reach the Europa League group stages. Neil Lennon’s men qualified thanks to their fourth place finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership. They will, however, have to negotiate four qualification rounds. (Evening News)

New East of Scotland set-up

The East of Scotland League will have 39 teams taking part next season playing across three conferences. The league confirmed the application of a further 13 teams at its EGM. The winners of each conference will then play off against one another in a round-robin competition to determine who are the league champions. (Evening News)

Dundee United’s 25-mile radius

Dundee United will impose a 25-mile radius of Dundee for players to live in. The decision was taken by chairman Mike Martin. The club want players to feel part of the local community. (Various)

Motherwell sign Liam Donnelly

Motherwell have completed the signing of defender Liam Donnelly. The 22-year-old arrives from Hartlepool United and has penned a two-year contract. (The Scotsman)

• READ MORE: No wonder Alex McLeish was emotionally drained after tour