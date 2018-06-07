St Mirren offer manager’s job to Alan Stubbs

St Mirren have identified Alan Stubbs as the man they want to replace Jack Ross.

The Paisley club have conducted an extensive search for a new manager following Ross’ departure to Sunderland last month and are now understood to have offered the post to Stubbs and hope to unveil him within the next few days.

The former Hibernian head coach, who led the Edinburgh club to their historic Scottish Cup triumph in 2016, has been out of football since an ill-starred stint in charge of Rotherham.

He was sacked by the then English Championship club in October 2016 after just five months.

Since then the former Celtic and Everton defender has worked as a pundit for BT Sport and was strongly linked with the vacancy at Dundee United last year before the job eventually went to Csaba Laszlo.

St Mirren, who will play in the Premiership next season after Ross led them to the Championship title, have attracted some high-profile applicants.

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert and ex-Real Madrid playmaker Guti were linked with the post in recent days but chairman Gordon Scott said he would prefer someone with a working knowledge of the Scottish game.

Former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre, ex-Scotland defender Gary Caldwell and Coleraine manager Oran Kearney were also understood to be under consideration for the job.

However, it is Stubbs, 46, that Saints have opted for.

“Anyone who comes in has to know Scottish football,” Scott said this week. “It is different if you are bringing in guys to Celtic and Rangers because they are able to bring in players from all over the world.

“We need to focus on the Scottish market and to an extent the English market.

“We have looked at different managers and we know ourselves what we want to have as a manager.”