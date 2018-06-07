Done deal: Rangers complete signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool

Have your say

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old arrives on a season-long loan deal subject to international clearance.

Ejaria brings versatility to Rangers’ midfield and attack, offering lightening pace, power and dribbling qualities.

“It’s a really great feeling,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “I’ve been at Liverpool for four years now and I’m just really happy to extend my stay here.

“It’s a massive club, the club’s doing really well at the moment, so it wasn’t a hard decision at all.

“I’m just going to keep working hard and see where that takes me.

“I really want to be a regular at Liverpool Football Club, a massive club, so that’s my aim.”

The player joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2014 and was handed his debut for the Anfield giants in September 2016 when he replaced Roberto Firmino in a 3-0 League Cup win over Derby County. He made his Premier League debut in a 6-1 win over Watford.

He has made eight appearances for Liverpool and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland who were relegated from the English Championship.

Ejaria was due to feature for England at this summer’s Toulon Tournament but had to withdraw through injury but he was part of the England squad which won the Fife Under-20 World Cup in South Korea in last year.