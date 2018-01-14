Rangers to sign Jason Cummings as part of triple swoop

Rangers are poised to make a triple signing swoop this week as Graeme Murty puts his own mark on the squad for a serious challenge in the second half of the season.

Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Light Blues are set to bring in Jason Cummings and Russell Martin on loan and will also make a firm offer for Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

It is a sign of intent from Murty who has already secured Jamie Murphy from Brighton on a loan to permanent transfer deal as well as midfielder Sean Goss, who has joined on loan from Queen’s Park Rangers.

Former Hibs star Cummings has fallen out of the plans at Nottingham Forest since the arrival of Aitor Karanka, who replaced former Rangers boss Mark Warburton who was sacked on December 31 after just nine months in charge.

Murty believes Cummings can supply fresh firepower to the Rangers frontline where Alfredo Morelos has been burdened with getting the goals, especially as Kenny Miller is injured.

He knows Scotland star Martin well from his days as a youth coach at Norwich City and feels the 32-year-old’s experience could be vital when the action resumes.

And dynamic midfielder Docherty is someone he feels can offer Rangers some drive in that area and will increase his options.

Cummings has only managed one goal for Forest this season, starting just seven Championship games.

But he blasted 23 for Hibs last season, proving he has what it takes at Premiership level and Murty is hoping he can replicate that form.

The arrival of Martin will increase speculation that Bruno Alves will seek to cut his ties with Rangers to ensure a slot in Portugal’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Alves has been in Portugal rehabilitating from a calf injury and is due to return to the Rangers Training Centre tomorrow.

Martin has also suffered from a lack of game time at Carrow Road and has not featured since a 4-0 defeat by Millwall back in August.

The Norwich club captain can also play right back, offering competition to James Tavernier who has been attracting interest from English Championship sides.

Rangers returned from their Florida Cup trip and training camp yesterday and will begin their preparations tomorrow for Sunday’s William Scottish Cup tie at Fraserburgh.

