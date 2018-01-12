Rangers linked with Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield

Rangers have been linked with a move for English Premier League midfielder Scott Arfield.

Scott Arfield is reportedly attracting interest from Rangers. Picture: Getty

The Burnley star has featured 15 times in the league this campaign as the Lancashire club have defied the odds to currently reside in the top half of the table.

Manager Sean Dyche has offered Arfield a new contract but, to this point, the player has delayed putting pen to paper.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in his signature, though the Daily Record are reporting that Rangers are also monitoring the situation in the hope that Arfield would prefer a return to his native Scotland.

The Edinburgh-born Canadian international came through the ranks at Falkirk before moving to Huddersfield Town in 2010.

After being released in 2013 he earned a move to Burnley, then in the English Championship, and has been a mainstay of the club’s midfield ever since.

