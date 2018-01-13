Corinthians 2 - 4 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos deadly against Brazilians

Graeme Murty hopes a second-half blitz of Brazilian champions Corinthians will spark a storming second half to the season for Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos was the inspiration, scoring two and setting up the other as the Ibrox side came from two down at half-time to thrill the 1500 Rangers supporters at the Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

However, Murty reiterated that he is still looking to further strengthen his squad and confirmed that Rangers have opened up talks with Hamilton Accies over a deal for Greg Docherty.

Murty said: “I said to the players at half-time that good players will punish mistakes and that’s what happened. We thought we were a little bit slack at times.

“In the second half we were more forceful and overall it was another worthwhile exercise. Anytime a forward gets two goals he’s a happy guy. He got the man of the match too so Alfredo is delighted.

“It’s about pushing the squad and making everyone better and if we can take this attitude back to Glasgow with us it will be good for all of us because in my opinion there is more to come from this group.”

“I think our attacking options are broader than they have been.

“We had made an approach [for Docherty] but that’s as far as things have gone. I have said before I am not willing to talk about players who are at other clubs.

“We are looking to bring others in because we want the group to get stronger and be better.

“The more good players you have in will push others to a higher standard and it’s a challenge for the players who are already here.

“From what I have seen the players who are here have responded.

“There is movement, there is work behind the scenes. The guys back at the training ground are working on bringing people in and improving the squad.”

Corinthians took the lead in 32 minutes when Rodriguinho converted Romero’s cross at the back post. Then one-time Celtic striker Colin Kazim-Richards netted in 41 minutes to make it 2-0.

However, Sean Goss hit a terrific curling free-kick in 63 minutes that was swept home by Morelos.

The Colombian striker turned provider in 71 minutes when he took a pass from David Bates wide right and cut the ball back for Andy Halliday who clinically drove a left-foot shot into the left corner.

Morelos scored again with a fabulous left-foot finish 12 minutes from time from Jamie Murphy’s cut-back.

Then James Tavernier followed up to score in 82 minutes when keeper Caique spilled Dalcio’s cross.

Murty’s side also beat Atletico Mineiro 1-0 on Thursday night to win their Florida Cup group and Murty feels the winter tournament has been of real benefit.

“This has been good experience and hopefully we can take it forward,” he said. “From what I can see the players have all enjoyed it.

“They had a fantastic bonding session on Friday and the group looks tighter.

“The guys who have come in have integrated well.”