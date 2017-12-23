Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Rangers: How the players rated

Joel Sked rates the players involved in the encounter at Rugby Park out of ten.

KILMARNOCK

Jamie MacDonald - 6

Had little to do for large parts of the game. Let a cross slip through his hands but other than that did not do much wrong.

Stephen O’Donnell - 7

A performance not too dissimilar to those he was known for at Partick Thistle. With Alan Power playing narrow O’Donnell offered great width with rampaging runs.

Kirk Broadfoot - 7

A real niggly display from Broadfoot. Has had his moments since returning to Scotland but one of his more assured games.

Scott Boyd - 6

No nonsense up against Alfredo Morelos who gives as good as he gets.

Greg Taylor - 6

A better performance on the park than in the SPFL official Christmas video. Largely got the better of Daniel Candeias.

Alan Power - 8

Another solid performance in a narrow role on the right of midfield. Provides plenty of determination and protection to the defence. Really grown since a disastrous performance in the defeat to Ayr United in the Betfred Cup.

Gary Dicker - 7

A massive miss for so long but gives Killie increased presence in the middle. Was overshadowed by his colleagues in the middle of the park but running power helped in the transition.

Youssouf Mulumbu - 9

A class act in the middle of midfield. Poise, awareness and power; always holds onto the ball despite being under pressure. Best player on the pitch.

Jordan Jones - 7

Gave James Tavernier a chasing at times. Always tried to be positive with the ball.

Eamon Brophy - 7

Quiet in the opening 45 minutes but lively in the second where his running in behind was a constant threat. Provided the assist for the opener.

Kris Boyd - 8

Didn’t look like it was going to be his day when he was kept under control in the first half and then denied twice by Wes Foderingham. But then he did what he does best, popped up with two striker finishes.

Substitutes

Stuart Findlay (for Eamonn Brophy) - 6

Brought on to shore the defence up.

Lee Erwin (for Kris Boyd) - N/A

No time to make an impact.

Chris Burke (for Jordan Jones) - N/A

On in injury time.

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 7

Two big saves to deny Kris Boyd twice within the matter of minutes, one of which was an impressive diversion over the bar, but little chance with the goals.

James Tavernier - 5

Could count himself lucky not seeing red in the first half as he once again struggled with Jordan Jones.

David Bates - 5

Had a good first half but bossed by Boyd in the second. A search party is still looking for him following Boyd’s first goal.

Danny Wilson - 6

Decent display despite the defeat. His competency showed up more due to those around him.

Lee Hodson - 4

A really poor outing despite having the protection of Declan John. His reaction to Brophy’s run and cross for the first goal was nothing short of embarrassing.

Daniel Candeias - 6

Anonymous for the majority of the match, barely touching the ball in the first half. However, he has undoubted quality from wide areas and delivering a couple of tantalising crosses.

Ross McCrorie - 6

Combative and powerful but his use of the ball was much more erratic especially when playing forward. Failed to gain a semblance of midfield control.

Jason Holt - 5

Had emerged as a key player in recent weeks but was completely outplayed by the Killie midfield.

Declan John - 7

Played in an advanced midfield role. Didn’t get much chance to take the ball for a run but netted the opener with a well-taken strike.

Josh Windass - 6

Assisted for the first goal. His pace was a threat but offered little in the second 45 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos - 6

Grew into the game. Didn’t see many openings but was very useful in alleviating pressure with his hold up play, linking and being a nuisance by not giving the Killie defence a minute’s peace.

Substitutes

Eduardo Herrera (for Lee Hodson) - 5

Just not very good.

