Club 1872 wish for bigger say in decision-making at Rangers

Rangers fan group Club 1872 has released a statement congratulating the appointment of Graeme Murty as boss until the end of the season while intimating their desire to have a bigger say in decision-making.

Club 1872 want to have more influence in the decision-making at Rangers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The club’s second largest shareholder sent an email to its members praising Murty’s attitude and character following the announcement that he will manage the team until the end of the season at least.

Club 1872 also explained its current position with a view to becoming more proactive in the running of the club.

Noting the “strength of feeling at this time” the group will present a proposal to members to “seek their approval to renegotiate the terms of our relationship with the club in a way that allows supporters to influence decision-making and not simply seek explanations for decisions already taken”.

The email read: “Club 1872 notes the announcement that Graeme Murty has been appointed as manager of Rangers Football Club until the end of the season. We congratulate Graeme on this appointment and wish him the very best in his role. The way Graeme has conducted himself in recent weeks has been a credit to himself and Rangers and we believe he is deserving of our support.

“Club 1872 also notes contact from members indicating the urgency with which they feel recent events should be addressed. We understand and appreciate the strength of feeling at this time, and we acknowledge that the current Q&A style of communication is not serving either Club 1872 or Rangers well as a means of Club 1872 feeding into the decision making process.

“We advised members in a previous email that we do not believe the current set up enables an effective means for supporters’ wishes to be taken into account by the club, and have agreed that a change is required.

“The Club 1872 board is currently working on preparing a consultation that will go out to members early in the new year. A members meeting will be arranged as part of that consultation.

“All key decisions on Club 1872 policy must be taken by Club 1872 members, as per the Articles of Association for our Community Interest Company. This is something we value as a key principle of Club 1872. While this may lead to decision-making taking longer than supporters would prefer, it provides authority in enabling the Club 1872 board to progress policy that is decided by members.

“The Club 1872 board would like to take this opportunity to assure members that as a matter of priority, a robust and thorough proposal will be finalised over the festive season as the basis for the consultation mentioned above. This will be presented to members in the new year to seek their approval to renegotiate the terms of our relationship with the club in a way that allows supporters to influence decision-making and not simply seek explanations for decisions already taken.”

