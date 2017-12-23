Rumour Mill: Murty ‘staggered’ to get Rangers job | ‘No d***heads at Celtic’ | Lennon’s road rage

Graeme Murty is handed the Rangers job until the end of the season, Brendan Rogers praises the character of his squad and Neil Lennon’s wrath is felt on Hibs team bus.

Graeme Murty to take charge of Rangers until end of season

Rangers Manager Graeme Murty. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Graeme Murty said he was “staggered” to be given the Rangers manager’s job until the end of the season but will now set about imposing himself on the team in a manner he felt was outwith his previous remit. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers: Celtic are lucky, we have no d***heads

Brendan Rodgers believes that Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Partick Thistle proved that Celtic are back on track. Then again, he never doubted that the response from his charges after their drubbing at Tynecastle would be anything other than positive. (The Scotsman)

Rangers chairman Dave King ordered to make £11m share offer

A judge has ordered Rangers chairman Dave King to make an £11 million offer to the club’s remaining shareholders. (The Scotsman)

Premier League side’s manager refuses to rule out a deal with Celtic

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has refused to rule out a January move for Celtic star Moussa Dembele. (various)

Celtic star Kieran Tierney unfazed by Paul Ince and Mark Lawrenson jibes

The assertion by both Paul Ince and Mark Lawrenson that Celtic talent Kieran Tierney will have to move on in order to fulfil his full potential on Football Focus has left him unperturbed. (The Herald)

Lennon’s Road Rage: Lewis Stevenson on Hibs’ scary return journey from Aberdeen

Normally a manager’s post-match rage is confined to the dressing room. But Hibs manager Neil Lennon’s ire simply intensified as he sat on the coach home from Aberdeen and re-watched the 90 minutes again. All the while those players sitting near him tried to slither further and further down their seats. (The Scotsman)

Kenny McLean wants to leave Aberdeen as a cup winner

Kenny McLean has no intention of quitting Aberdeen next month as the midfielder is fully focussed on maintaining the club’s position as Celtic’s closest rivals then securing a Scottish Cup winners’ medal as a leaving present. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon left to fret over Steven Whittaker’s pelvic injury

Neil Lennon is hoping that the winter break will allow Steven Whittaker a chance to overcome the pelvic problem that has hindered him since he returned to Hibs in the summer. (Evening News)

Marvin Compper: Breakfast with Brendan Rodgers sold me on Celtic move

Marvin Compper said he was convinced to move to Celtic - after Brendan Rodgers invited him round for breakfast. (The Scotsman)

Rangers sign Declan John on permanent basis

Rangers have signed Declan John on a permanent deal from Cardiff City. (The Scotsman)

