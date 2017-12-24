5 things we learned from the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend

Celtic moved eight points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership while Ross County slumped to the bottom. Here are five other things we learned from Saturday’s action.

Graeme Murty’s appointment doesn’t solve Rangers’ problems

The Ibrox board hoped to restore stability by announcing Murty would remain in charge for the rest of the season following 57 days of caretaker duties. But there was little sign that the move had done anything to stiffen the resolve of a side who slumped 2-1 against Kilmarnock. Murty has been placed in a difficult situation but has now lost four of the 10 games he has presided over this season.

Oli Shaw can lead the line for Hibs

The 19-year-old had already scored twice against Celtic this season but he took another step in his career with the winner against Ross County in his first 90 minutes for the club. Head coach Neil Lennon hailed the striker’s all-round game and his “touch and movement”.

Kristoffer Ajer is ready to face Rangers

Brendan Rodgers admitted the Norwegian was just a “boy” when he arrived at Celtic and he was reluctant to throw him in at centre-back despite an injury crisis earlier this season. But the 19-year-old partnered Dedryck Boyata in a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen and the Celtic manager declared he would have no hesitation in deploying him against Rangers next weekend, describing him as a “big prospect”.

Partick Thistle can defend

After conceding 13 goals in their previous four games, Alan Archibald’s side kept a welcome third clean sheet of the league season as they beat Hamilton 1-0 to move off the bottom. The shut-out was especially pleasing for Thistle as centre-back Jordan Turnbull was suspended with full-backs Mustapha Dumbuya, Callum Booth and Christie Elliott already out long term.

Kris Boyd is back to his best

The 34-year-old striker had already eclipsed his goal tally for the whole of last season before his former club visited Rugby Park on Saturday and he took his tally to 11 with a quickfire double to down Rangers. Boyd has now scored five goals in four matches and has been as rejuvenated by the arrival of manager Steve Clarke as much as any of his team-mates.