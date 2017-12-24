Celtic’s Kieran Tierney named in UEFA’s Champions League XI

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has been chosen in the Champions League breakthrough team of 2017.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney has been chosen in a prestigious list by UEFA.com. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The left-back joined Manchester City’s Ederson, Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in the prestigious list chosen by UEFA.

The 20-year-old rated highest out of all of Celtic’s players in The Scotsman’s Champions League ratings table with an average score of 6.5, such was the consistency of his performances against quality opposition.

He played every minute of Celtic’s Champions League campaign, including the six qualification matches. He performed excellently against Arjen Robben when Brendan Rodgers’ men faced Bayern Munich.

UEFA said about Tierney: “At 20, Tierney has already played over 100 matches for Celtic and captained Scotland. Rated the best British-born left-back of his generation, the youngster’s assist for Leigh Griffiths’ goal in the 3-0 win at Anderlecht was Tierney at his swashbuckling best.”

Kieran Tierney kept Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben udner wraps. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Players on the list had to be: i) aged 24 or under, ii) made their UEFA Champions League debut in 2017 or only limited prior experience and made a major leap this year.

The breakthrough team in full:

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Benfica/Manchester City)

Defender: Nélson Semedo (Benfica/Barcelona)

Defender: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham)

Defender: Niklas Süle (Bayern)

Defender: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielder: Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Midfielder: Talisca (Beşiktaş)

Midfielder: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco/Paris)

Forward: Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Forward: Dimitri Oberlin (Basel)

