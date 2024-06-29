A selection of transfer stories from across Scottish football

Saints ‘want O’Riley’

Southampton have emerged as a contender to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. The Times reports that the newly-promoted English Premier League club are keen to bring the Dane to St Mary's this summer. However, the price-tag is believed to be in the region of £30million, which would break the record for a Scottish transfer. O'Riley was one of Celtic's best players last term and courted interest from Atletico Madrid in January.

Matt O'Riley is expected to be in demand this summer. | SNS Group

No Barron fears

New Rangers signing Connor Barron says he has no fears about his return to Pittodrie on October 30. The 21-year-old midfielder traded in Aberdeen for Ibrox earlier this month and expected to receive abuse when he returns to the north-east in Rangers colours. However, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist is not concerned about such a scenario. “Yeah, obviously it’s a while away from right now, and I take it each game as it comes," said Barron on going back to face the Dons. “Every game of football, I enjoy playing, so it’s not going to be any different.”

Taylor green light

Hearts' bid to bring Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor to Tynecastle has moved a step closer after the Scottish Football Association approved his move from Saprissa. The 23-year-old, who is predominantly a right-back, is currently with his national team at the Copa America awaiting the green light for the move, as Hearts and Saprissa have agreed terms on a loan-to-buy deal.

Gerald Taylor, right, is currently on Copa America duty with Costa Rica. | AFP via Getty Images

Hibs transfer targets

Hibs will turn their attentions to strengthening their attacking options after bringing goalkeeper Josef Bursik and defenders Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta this week. While defence was a key area that required strengthening, head coach David Gray is also looking for more options in the final third, with speculation continuing over the future of wide attacker Elie Youan, who is interesting clubs in France and Italy.

