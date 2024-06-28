Hibs address Martin Boyle and Elie Youan futures - 'variety of calls taken'

Gray plans to hand winger more responsibility in his new-look team

Hibs head coach David Gray plans to give Martin Boyle more responsibility in the Hibs dressing-room amid speculation that the 31-year-old wants to move to the A-League.

The Socceroos internationalist was quoted in the Australian media earlier this month saying that he would like to play down under before his career comes to a close, and that has alerted a number of clubs to his potential availability.

Boyle still has one more year on his contract at Hibs and Gray, who is a former team-mate of his, knows the importance of the speedy forward to his team at Easter Road. He has spoken more than once to the ex-Dundee player since taking over and has made his aware of what his role will be within the squad.

“Martin is someone who is extremely effective in this league and a massive part of what I would like to do moving forwards," said Gray. "It was a straightforward conversation along those lines for me to be able to tell him, ‘this is where I am, this is what I think of you, and I need you to be the type of player I know you can be’.

Martin Boyle is entering the final year of his contract at Hibs. | SNS Group

“He’s craving a little bit more responsibility within the group, not just on the pitch because he’s delivered on many occasions for Hibs over the years, but every single day at the training ground.

“He’s a senior player now and younger ones will look up to him and rightly so, and he’ll continue doing what he has done which is take this club forward.”

Another Hibs player whose future is up in the air is forward Elie Youan. Contracted until 2026, the French forward is reportedly catching the eye of clubs in his homeland and Italy, with one unnamed Ligue 1 club sounding out Hibs over a transfer in the region of £2.5million.

Asked about the situation with Youan, sporting director Malky Mackay said: “There haven’t been any viable offers yet. We’ve taken a variety of calls about him, but nobody has actually put in an official bid.

Elie Youan has admirers in France and Italy. | SNS Group

“So he’s our player at the moment, he’s an asset to the football club and he continues to be until such times as we receive an offer that both he and we feel is the correct one for him to leave the club.”

Hibs are expected to be busy in the transfer market right up until the window closes on August 30, with incomings and exits expected as Mackay and Gray continue remodelling their squad.

In terms of incomings, goalkeeper Josef Bursik has arrived on loan from Club Brugge, while central defenders Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta have also penned long-term contracts with Hibs. Further arrivals are expected.