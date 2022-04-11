Here is everything you need to know about the split and fixtures:

Who made the top six after the split?

There was late drama on Saturday with Ross County netting an 86th-minute penalty to win at Aberdeen, while Motherwell scored deep in stoppage time to earn a point at Livingston. Those results had huge ramifications.

The cinch Premiership post-split fixtures are set to be released. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

With Hibs losing 3-1 at Hearts, County’s success at Pittodrie saw them take advantage and earn a place in the top half at the expense of their more illustrious rivals. Meanwhile, Livingston were heading for the third-successive top six finish until Ricki Lamie’s equaliser which allowed the Steelmen to hold onto their spot.

Top six: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, Ross County, Motherwell.

Bottom six: Hibs, Livingston, Aberdeen, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Dundee.

What are the post-split fixture dates?

The SPFL announced the dates last week ahead of the final round of pre-split fixtures

Round 34 – Weekend of April 23/24

Round 35 – Weekend of April 30/May 1

Round 36 – Weekend of May 7/8

Round 37 – Midweek of May 10/11

Round 38 – Weekend of May 14/15

When will Celtic v Rangers be played?

According to reports, the Old Firm derby will be played in round 34, which means it will be the third fixture between the sides this month. Celtic won at Ibrox a week past Sunday and the rivals will meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday coming. Such a decision is of little surprise. Authorities will want the match to be played before a title can be confirmed.

When will the fixtures be announced?

Fans will likely find out their fixtures on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

How are the fixtures decided?

Ideally, every team will play 19 home and 19 away games. However, such is the nature of the split it can sometimes lead to sides playing 20 home and 18 away or vice versa, or less problematic playing a team for the third time home or away to give an even 19/19 split.

The teams that are due three home games: Celtic, Dundee United, Ross County, Aberdeen, Livingston, St Mirren.

The teams that are due two home games: Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs, St Johnstone, Dundee.

Are there any possible issues?

In the top six, there is a situation where Hearts and Motherwell may be required to play Dundee United at Tannadice for the third time this season. The way it has worked out, United are due three home games but of the five top-six opponents they have already played four of them at home twice.

Hearts and Motherwell meanwhile are due two home games but have played three of their five opponents away twice.

A third trip to Tannadice seems to be the easiest solution.

In the bottom six, an issue surrounds Dundee and St Johnstone. Both are due two home games but of their five bottom-half opponents Dundee have already played four of them at Dens Park twice, while St Johnstone have played away to St Mirren, Hibs and Aberdeen twice already.

The SPFL will be required to make tweaks to ensure both teams have an even split due to the relegation battle.