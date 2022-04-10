Cinch Premiership split fixtures: Celtic v Rangers date 'decided' as clubs await details on final five matches

Rangers and Celtic are likely to meet again in the league in April.

With the top and bottom six teams decided following Saturday’s results, the Scottish Professional Football League are now putting together the final five rounds of fixtures.

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, Ross County and Motherwell are in the top six, while Hibs, Livingston, Aberdeen, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Dundee are in the bottom six.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So much focus is on the final Old Firm derby of the campaign between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, which will have serious ramifications on the title race.

Football Scotland reports that the SPFL is set to slate in that match as the first game after the split on Saturday, April 23, which would mean three derbies in the month of April. Celtic defeated Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox at the start of the month, while the duo are set to meet in the Scottish Cup at Hampden on April 17.

Aside from the destination of the title, there are still much to play for in the Premiership. While Hearts have secured third place in the league, Dundee United, Ross County and Motherwell are battling out for potentially two Europa Conference League places, with just one point separating all three teams. At the other end of the table, Dundee are five points behind St Johnstone in fifth place, while the Perth club will be looking to reel in St Mirren and Aberdeen, who are six points ahead of them. Livingston and Hibs are a further two points clear.