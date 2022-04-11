Scottish Football Transfer News: Scotland to find out play-off dates, Celtic send out 'ominous' Old Firm message, Rangers injury blow, Motherwell defender clause

Rangers injury update

Rangers could be without John Lundstram and Filip Helander for Thursday's crucial second-leg Europa League quarter-final tie with. The Ibrox side trail 1-0 from the first-leg but the pair were injured during the team’s comfortable win over St Mirren. Giovanni van Bronkchorst said: "Lundstram felt his groin a little bit so we'll have to assess in the next few days how he is. Hopefully he can make it for Thursday. Helander felt a bit awkward so he's having a scan and hopefully we'll know his injury." (Various)

Celtic send out clear message

Former Celtic star Kris Commons believes the 7-0 win for Ange Postecoglou’s men over St Johnstone sends an “ominous” message to Rangers. The pair meet once again in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend. Commons said: "He is wanting to send out a real, clear message to the rest of the league that Celtic are on top form right now and peaking at exactly the right time of the season. You can only imagine they are going to get even better with more time on the training ground and building better relationships on and off the park. It's pretty remarkable where they are right now. The future looks really bright.” (Daily Mail)

Lamie has contract clause

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie has revealed he could change his mind over a summer move to Dundee. The player has agreed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dens Park side. He said: “Could I change my mind about the move? Aye, there are certain clauses in the contract. I’m not exactly sure how it works but they were inserted due to the position that Dundee have found themselves in. Apart from anything else, I agreed to sign for one manager and he’s no longer there. That came as a bit of a surprise after he’d had a couple of good results.” (Daily Record)

Scotland to find out dates

The Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has journeyed to Switzerland to speak with UEFA over dates for the World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine and a potential final with Wales. Dates for the Hampden Park clash with Ukraine have been set out as May 31 or June 1 with the match with Wales proposed for June 5. The SFA are not keen on UEFA doubling up the Ukraine game by using it as the Nations League fixture as well, instead keen for that to be played in September. (Daily Mail)

Hibs to ‘suffer’

Paul Hanlon told Hibs team-mates that he wanted them to “suffer” after losing 3-1 to Hearts in the Edinburgh derby. The teams meet once more at Hampden Park on Saturday in the Scottish Cup semi-final. He said: “I want everyone, especially the younger lads who are here, to feel how sore it is so we know how big next week is. We need to get to the middle of the week and really focus on what we need to do better going into the semi-final.” (The Scotsman)