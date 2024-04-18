What TV channel is Celtic v Aberdeen? How to watch Scottish Cup semi-final for free

Celtic and Aberdeen go head-to-head for a place in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are firm favourites but will come up against an Aberdeen outfit who have been bouyed this week by the appointment of Jimmy Thelin as their incoming manager with the current Elfsborg boss set to take up his new role at Pittodrie in June.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic also received a boost this week courtesy of Premiership title rivals Rangers slipping up not once, but twice, as they followed Sunday’s shock 3-2 defeat at Ross County with a goalless draw against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday to leave the Hoops three points clear at the top of the table.

Celtic take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic are the current cup holders having lifted the trophy last year thanks to a 3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final, while Aberdeen are hoping to reach their second final of the season having lost the Viaplay Cup final to Rangers back in December.

The Dons will have caretaker manager Peter Leven in the dugout on Saturday and until the end of the season after parting company with Barry Robson back in January, and then also dispensing with his interim replacment Neil Warnock after only a month in charge.

Aberdeen are hoping to end a largely forgettable domestic season on a high. They failed to secure a top six place despite some encouraging performances in Europe in the early part of the campaign including a 2-0 win over Bundesliga cracks Eintracht Frankfurt.

Celtic have also had their ups and downs this term but securing a return to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 26 against either Rangers or Hearts, who play on Sunday, would keep them on course for a league and cup double in Rodgers’ first season back in charge.

Celtic v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Cup semi-final will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Celtic v Aberdeen TV channel

The Scottish Cup semi-final is being broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One Scotland with coverage starting from 12 noon. Subscribers to Premier Sports, recently rebranded from Viaplay, can also watch the match live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting from 12 noon.

Celtic v Aberdeen live stream

Those wishing to watch the Scottish Cup semi-final on tablet, laptop or mobile can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, Premier Sports subscribers can tune in via the Premier Sports website.

Celtic v Aberdeen team news

Celtic will be without winger Daizen Maeda after the Japanese international suffered a hamstring injury in training. Liam Scales is also a doubt after missing last weekend’s win over St Mirren with an abductor strain.

Aberdeen will be without captain Graeme Shinnie, who is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings in the competition. Defender Slobodan Rubezic has returned to full training and is set to be inckluded in the squad for the first time since January.

Celtic v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee at the national stadium and will be supported by assistants Graeme Stewart and Steven Traynor, with David Dickinson as the fourth official. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty alongside Andrew McWilliam at Clydesdale House.

Celtic v Aberdeen match odds