Celtic continued their 100% start to the Scottish Premiership season after Nicolas Kuhn’s 88th-minute strike helped secure a 2-1 win against a stubborn Ross County on Sunday.

The table-topping visitors saw the Staggies take a shock first-half lead when Ronan Hale blasted beyond Kasper Schmeichel from the penalty spot after Liam Scales was adjudged to have handled in the area. Ross County were able to shut them out for large spells, but there resilience was broken was Alistair Johnston deflected home from a corner to send the Celtic supporters wild in the 76th minute.

It looked like the champions were set to drop their first points of the season but, as the clock ticked towards full-time, German winger Kuhn would score a fine solo goal to keep Celtic top of the pile and ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Just five days on from travelling to Germany to watch their team lose 7-1, thousands of fans made the early trip up north to back the team and head coach Brendan Rodgers was delighted his team rewarded them with another big three points. “The thing I said in the aftermath of the midweek game was that I’ve got absolutely 100% confidence in the resilience of this team,” said Rodgers. “Resilience, whatever way you dress it up, is all about grit, determination and fighting. We had that in the bucket loads. Today we had to show that and the players did that.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of travelling Celtic away support at Dingwall on Sunday afternoon.

1 . Watching on Travelling Celtic supporters watch on behind goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Get in! Captain Callum McGregor celebrates the winning goal with a fan. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Surely not?! Celtic fans show their disagreement with the Ross County penalty decision. | SNS Group Photo Sales