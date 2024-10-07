'Really good reference' - why Celtic boss seriously impressed by 26y/o SPFL striker

County man caught countryman’s eye in match on Sunday

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers jokingly asked Ross County striker Ronan Hale after the game why he was scoring against his boyhood heroes - but the Northern Irishman has been seriously impressed with the forward's impact in Scotland.

Hale was a regular scorer in both the League of Ireland and Irish League with the likes of Derry City, St Patrick's, Larne and, latterly, Cliftonville, before moving to the Scottish top flight in the summer.

The 26-year-old has made a flying start and his penalty in a 2-1 defeat against Celtic - the team he has supported all his life - on Sunday took his tally to seven goals in 11 matches for County.

Ronan Hale has scored seven goals for Ross County this season. | SNS Group

The Belfast-born striker represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level but has begun the process of switching to Northern Ireland, such has been his good form, with national team boss Michael O'Neill is eagerly awaiting the finalisation of the process as he looks to add firepower to his squad.

"He's made a great start to his life in Scotland," Rodgers said. "He's been a really good reference for the team. I'm glad they've got a boy from Belfast who Michael can call upon. Normally he can't. It's great for him.

"He's obviously done great back home at Cliftonville, he's come over at a good age with good experience. And he's shown here, like we've seen his goal against Hearts, which is a brilliant finish, it shows he can score goals.

