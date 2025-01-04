Here’s everything you need to know about of Celtic vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Celtic will be aiming to respond to their first league defeat of the season this weekend as they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side saw their 18 game unbeaten run come to an end at Ibrox on Thursday as Rangers ran out deserved 3-0 winners in the Old Firm, though the Scottish champions still hold a commanding 11 point lead over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They won’t be the only team looking for a big response though, with weekend’s visitors St Mirren looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock that left them six points behind the top four in sixth place.

Looking to catch every minute of the game in the east end of Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch:

Can Celtic get back to winning ways against St Mirren this weekend? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Sunday 5 January 2024. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Celtic v St Mirren TV channel

The match has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, who have instead chosen to screen St Johnstone vs Dundee. You will be able to screen full match highlights on BBC Scotland, with Sportscene set to begin at 7.15pm on Sunday, hosted by Stephen Thompson. Sportscene will be repeated at 11.50pm on BBC One Scotland.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream - how to watch

If you live outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Celtic TV will be broadcasting the match live for overseas subscribers here, which is available at a cost of £149.99 for a 12 month annual subscription and £14.99 per month for a monthly subscription. There is no live stream available within the UK.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic have close to a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the game, with only Odim Thiago Holm (groin) and James Forrest (foot) missing for the champions. St Mirren are expected to be without Charles Dunne and Conor McMenamin, though Mark O’Hara is available to return after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. Zach Hemming could be in line to start in goal for the Paisley outfit after completing a loan move from Middlesbrough.

Celtic v St Mirren referee and VAR

Grant Irvine has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by David Roome and Elliott Husband Powton, with Don Robertson on VAR duty. Graeme Leslie is the assistant VAR referee.

Celtic 1/12, Draw 9/1, St Mirren 20/1*