What channel is Celtic v Rapid Vienna on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time, how to watch

After the 7-0 win over lower league side Wiener Viktoria on Wednesday, the Hoops now face a step up in level of opposition as they take on a Rapid Vienna side who finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

Celtic are likely to field a stronger line-up after several first-team regulars including Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Giorgios Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic sat out the first pre-season friendly having been afforded an extended summer break due to playing international fixtures in June.

Carl Starfelt is unlikely to feature though as the Swedish defender continues to recover from an injury sustained on international duty.

It is the second of six friendlies Celtic will be play as Ange Postecoglou’s side build up their fitness ahead of the opening match of the new league season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, July 31.

Celtic fans will be keen to catch a glimpse of their team in action against Rapid Vienna, and here is how to watch the friendly match.

Match details

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou leads his side into a pre-season friendly against Rapid Vienna on Saturday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Who: Rapid Vienna v Celtic

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Allianz Stadion, Vienna

When: Saturday, July 9, kick-off 5pm

Is Rapid Vienna v Celtic on TV?

The only way to watch the match is via Celtic TV. To subscribe go to www.celticfc.tv and click ‘Register’ in the top right of your screen. Follow the instructions from there.

When are Celtic's remaining pre-season friendlies?

Banik Ostrava v Celtic, Municipal Stadium, Wednesday July 13, 4.55pm

Celtic v Blackburn Rovers, Celtic Park, Saturday July 16, 12:30pm

Legia Warsaw v Celtic, Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Wednesday July 20, 5pm