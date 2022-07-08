Celtic set to turn transfer attention elsewhere as target opts for Spanish move

The Brazilian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Scottish champions following a strong season in the Belgian top-flight with Mechelen.

Reports in Spain, however, have revealed the player has travelled to Barcelona to sign for Espanyol.

The city’s second team finished 14th in La Liga last season and are keen to strengthen.

Souza will join on loan from his parent club, Belgian side Lommel who are part of the City Group.

There was reportedly significant interest from around Europe for the 23-year-old who moved to Europe from Brazilian giants Flamengo.

It appeared the player was keen to play in the Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou spoke on Wednesday about the club's transfer business. The Australian outlined that only players he was positive wanted to be at the club would be recruited.

Celtic are set to miss out on Vinicius Souza. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “I still think there are one, two areas where we need some more robustness in terms of the squad, just some quality in depth.

“I wouldn’t expect too many but there are still one or two areas I’m looking to strengthen knowing what’s ahead for us.”

He added: “I’ve always said for me there’s got to be certain things that come together for a deal to be done.

“Are they a good fit for our football club? Do they want to be at our football club?