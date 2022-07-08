'Reasons I can not say' - Ex-Celtic star on exit and Ange Postecoglou revelation after surprise move

The winger has departed Scottish football, joining French side Brest.

Dembele was a free agent after his Celtic contract expired and he signed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

The 19-year-old made ten appearances in total for Celtic, two of which were under Postecoglou. However the teenager is of the belief the Australian had reservations about his style of play.

"It's been very difficult for me,” he told Ouest France. “When you play so young, there is lots of pressure. It is what it is. I deal with it well. I enjoy my football so this does not matter.

"I am here to play as much football as I can, have fun and do my best. I am actually strong for my size but I don't think size matters in football.

"You have other qualities to compensate for size. Physicality has never been an issue for me.

"A lot of reasons I can not say but I think the manager didn't really like the way I played or saw something that was missing in my game. But I am here to prove what I can do. I am not sure why it didn't work out. But that is God's plan.”

Karamoko Dembele has joined Brest in France. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dembele alluded to the pressure on and around him. He was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Scottish football and further afield a few years ago.

He trained with the first-team at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers and made his debut at 16.

Now he is looking to play regularly and enjoy his football in France.

"I like the way Brest play and it is a good league”, he said.

"These are all the factors that came to me picking Brest. I like entertaining fans and having fun. I like to score goals and do all the things an attacker needs.

"I prefer the right wing and I like playing in number 10. I can play for Scotland, England and Ivory Coast.

"I just need to focus here first though.