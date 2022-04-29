What channel is Celtic v Rangers on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time for Old Firm title showdown

Victory for Celtic would open up a nine-point advantage over their Glasgow rivals and given their sizeable goal difference advantage, it would all but secure the championship for Ange Postecoglou’s men with three games to spare, though they would need one more point to make it official.

Even a draw would leave Celtic with a near insurmountable six-point lead with three matches remaining, meaning that Rangers need to win, and in doing so reduce the gap to three points, to retain any slim hopes of overhauling the league leaders.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will be easier said than done for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men with the match sandwiched between two huge Europa League semi-final ties, with the 1-0 first leg defeat to RB Leipzig coming just three days before the Celtic Park showdown, ahead of the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday.

Another fascinating Old Firm battle is in store and here’s how you can watch the action unfold …

Match details

Who: Celtic v Rangers

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Rangers defender Connor Goldson share a laugh during the recent Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 35

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12 noon

Is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11am.

Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel and at 11.35pm on BBC One Scotland.

Previous meetings?

Celtic have gained the upper hand across the league fixtures this season. After losing the first derby 1-0 at Ibrox in August they have since claimed a 3-0 win at Parkhead in February followed by a 2-1 win at Ibrox last month. Rangers, however, edged the most recent encounter in the Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden just two weeks ago, when a Carl Starfelt own-goal gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side a 2-1 win in extra time.

Match odds