What Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst said about facing Celtic after defeat to RB Leipzig

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their semi-final at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday night and have the chance to recover the result at Ibrox next week.

First, however, comes the trip to Parkhead where victory for the home side will effectively secure the cinch Premiership title for the Hoops.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four fixtures remaining, Rangers are six points behind the league leaders, with Celtic also enjoying an advantage in goal difference.

The Gers boss said: "Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.

"Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday.

"The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.

"My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks on prior to the Europa League semi-final first leg against RB Leipzig. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule.