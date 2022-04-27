Celtic and Rangers duo on World Cup alert as national team coach jets in for Old Firm showdown

US coach Gregg Berhalter will attend Rangers’ Europa League semi-final first leg clash against RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday in order to run the rule over two opposing players under consideration for his 2022 finals squad.

Berhalter will hope to cast his eye over Rangers utility man James Sands, the seven-times capped 21-year-old who joined the Ibrox side on an 18-month loan from New York City in January, as well as RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, the 23-year-old Bundesliga star with 27 caps to his name.

Sands, who can play in midfield and defence, has yet to start a European fixture for Rangers but came off the bench in the away win over Borussia Dortmund and in both legs of the last 16 victory over Red Star Belgrade. In total he has made 10 appearances since joining Rangers three months ago, starting five times.

He earned a call-up to the most recent US squad last month but was an unused substitute in their final three World Cup qualifying matches as Berhalter’s side booked their place at the upcoming winter tournament, where they will face England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in their group.

The US coaching team will also be represented at Sunday’s Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park with backroom staff member Anthony Hudson travelling to Glasgow to watch both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sands in action, as well as meeting the duo.

Celtic centre-back Carter-Vickers, on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has been one of the Hoops most impressive performers in a campaign that could yet deliver a silverware double with the Hoops in pole position to win the Premiership having already lifted the League Cup.

The 24-year-old has won eight caps for his country but hasn’t had any since 2019. However, his form in the Scottish top flight has not gone unnoticed and Carter-Vickers is now under serious consideration for a World Cup spot.

Rangers' James Sands will be watched by the US coaching team in upcoming fixtures against RB Leipzig and Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Speaking in January, US coach Berhalter said: "We are definitely monitoring Cameron.

"We have a lot of competition at the centre-back position. But we think he is performing well and he is definitely on our radar."