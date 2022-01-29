What channel is Celtic v Dundee Utd on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Rivals, and league leaders Rangers, are in action earlier in the day with a lunchtime start against Ross County live on Sky Sports – and whatever happens in the Highlands will have a bearing on what Celtic are playing for in the 3pm kick-off – regardless, with the gap at the top currently four points Celtic will be playing catch-up even if it’s just games played ahead of the midweek top-of-the-table Old Firm fixture.

United have had an up and down season themselves, at one stage riding high in fourth place but have since slipped into the bottom six after a troublesome festive period.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Dundee Utd

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Dundee United's Ilmari Niskanen (left) battles with Celtic's Carl Starfelt. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

When: 3pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022

How to watch

The match will be shown on Celtic TV through the club’s Pass to Paradise. The Parkhead club do not usually offer any pay-per-view for home games however did make an exception for the cinch Prmeiership return earlier this month when Hibs visited Celtic Park.

Celtic Park will be full after restrictions were lifted at midnight. (Photo by Ross Parker/ SNS Group)

Team news

Captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) are missing for Celtic along with Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).

Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are away on international duty.

United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough.

Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against Ross County. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

Anything else?

United took a point from Celtic Park on their last visit, biut Ian Harkes’ equaliser to Liel Abada’s opener in September was the club's first goal at Parkhead in SEVEN years.

