Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is the referee for Celtic v Dundee Utd and Rangers trip to Ross County? SPFL weekend Premiership and cinch Championship match officials

Matches are coming thick and fast for players, coaches, fans and referees in the cinch Premiership since the Scottish top flight returned from the winter break.

By David Oliver
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:00 pm

Rearranged fixtures meant an abundance of midweek matches to catch up on the altered schedule and have provided plenty of football action acros the country throughout the second half of January.

There is a full card across the weekend before even more cinch action next week with the derbies postponed from New Year preparing to take place.

The Old Firm derby in particular could have a significant say in the title race next Wednesday, but there is more than local bragging rights at stake for the Dundee clubs and in Tuesday’s all-Edinburgh clash too.

With Rangers currently four points ahead at the top of the table, they will want to at least maintain that advantage by the end of the week – if not extend it – and they can do so early with the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday in Dingwall.

Sky Sports will show that particular match and the Championship is also subject to an early start for television with Morton hosting Raith Rovers on Friday night.

While players, staff and fans catch up with all the action – so too do the match officials as the games continue, here is a look at who is taking charge of each encounter in the top two divisions this weekend.

1. Morton v Raith Rovers

Friday, January 28, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: David Dickinson

2. Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Saturday, January 29, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum

3. Celtic v Dundee Utd

Saturday, January 29, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Euan Anderson

4. Dundee v St Mirren

Saturday, January 29, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Kevin Clancy

