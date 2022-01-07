Celtic v Hibs: Thousands facing blackout for Shaun Maloney return to former club

Hibs supporters won't be able to watch the return of Shaun Maloney to Celtic Park as the recently appointed Easter Road manager takes his new-look side to Glasgow's east end for the first cinch Premiership encounter post-winter shutdown. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Scottish football authorities are waiting to see if the government will remove a limit on 500 spectators for matches from January 17 onwards, which is when two two clubs meet in Glasgow. Health minister Humza Yousaf said this week the next fortnight will be the “most testing” in the NHS’s 73-year history, with the peak of the latest phase of pandemic expected to come within that time period, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful of easing rules.

If restrictions remain in place, beyond the 500 supporters granted attendance, only Celtic’s season ticket holders will be able to watch a live screening of the game. The Parkhead club do not offer any pay-per-view for home games. As a result thousands of Hibs’ supporters will be unable to watch a live stream of new manager Shaun Maloney’s return to his old club, and potential debuts for January window acquisitions Elias Melkersen and Harry Clarke, as the game will not be shown by Sky Sports.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ visit to Glasgow’s east end was originally scheduled to be played on December 29, when it would have clashed with Aberdeen’s hosting of Rangers on what was to be a full card of top flight fixtures. Sky opted to select the Pittodrie encounter for their live game selection and have stayed with that option, despite Hibs’ Scottish Cup tie with Cove Rangers on January 20 meaning that this will be the only cinch Premiership game a week on Monday, the rest being played 24 hours later.

A message from the Editor: