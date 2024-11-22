Celtic are in no danger of losing their Scottish Premiership crown this season, according to a former Hoops favourite.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been backed to win their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title comfortably this season - despite the challenge of ‘consistent’ Aberdeen, according to ex-Celts favourite Stylian Petrov.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are locked level on points with second placed Aberdeen, with both sides unbeaten in their first 11 league games. The reigning champions are currently only ahead of Jimmy Thelin’s team on goal difference after the Dons battled to a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in October. Despite the Dons excellent start though, Petrov believes they’re no match for his former side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing to Celtic’s 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup as proof will simply step it up if they need to, the former midfielder revealed the key reasons he believes Celtic can continue to dominate Scotland for years to come.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“In the first league game [2-2 draw at Celtic Park] I think that Celtic felt a little bit surprised with the way that Aberdeen were set up,” explained Petrov. “Celtic were a little bit caught off guard, but after that they felt the pressure and that someone [Aberdeen] was breathing down their necks. Then you saw what happened in the cup game. They concentrated, put in a great performance and this is what Celtic is all about.

“As soon as they feel that somebody is getting close to them, they just go to the next gear and when that happens Celtic are untouchable. They're doing incredibly well. Top of the league and doing well in the Champions League. Celtic are looking for players all the time, too. They're looking at homegrown players, and players from abroad. The scouting system is working non-stop.

"They are very active. Even if they've got a very strong team, they are still looking to add more players that they can develop and make the team even stronger."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Celtic hero Stylian Petrov believes Rangers are 'worried about everyone' after falling nine points behind in the race for the Scottish Premiership title. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

In an he 45-year-old Bulgarian doesn’t share the same confidence for Old Firm rivals Rangers though, who he claims will have more than Celtic and Aberdeen to worry about this season. Speaking to Gambling.com, Petrov said: “Rangers have to worry about everyone at the moment, it seems like.

“Aberdeen are showing consistency. I don't know how much depth they've got in the team and how long they can go on this run, because to stay in those positions you have to be able to sustain form and good results for a long period of time. And Celtic and Rangers have been there for many, many years - so they know how to deal with the pressure.