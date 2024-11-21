Scottish Premiership footballer issues appeal after car stolen from driveway
A Scottish Premiership footballer has issued an appeal for information after his car was stolen overnight.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has asked the public to help trace his vehicle after it was taken from a driveway in Dundee on Wednesday night.
The former Rangers and Dundee United striker posted an image of the grey Volkswagen Touareg on social media and asked people to "keep an eye out" for the motor, which has a distinctive private registration plate.
Clarke's post on X, which included an angry face emoji, read: “Car stolen from driveway in Dundee last night. Reg number N16 CRK. Keep an eye out.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the theft of a car from the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee on Thursday, 21 November, 2024. Enquiries are at an early stage".
Clark has scored 16 goals in 54 appearances with St Johnstone since joining the Perth club in the summer of 2022. He was part of the Rangers side which rose back up through the divisions following demotion in 2012, winning the League One and Championship titles as well as the Challenge Cup. He also won promotion to the Premiership with Dundee United in season 2019-20.
Across a distinguished career, which has also included spells with Queen of the South, Dunfermline and Peterhead, the 33-year-old has scored 166 goals in 517 matches.
