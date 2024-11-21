Scottish Premiership footballer issues appeal after car stolen from driveway

Ex-Rangers striker asks for help tracing vehicle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Premiership footballer has issued an appeal for information after his car was stolen overnight.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has asked the public to help trace his vehicle after it was taken from a driveway in Dundee on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Rangers and Dundee United striker posted an image of the grey Volkswagen Touareg on social media and asked people to "keep an eye out" for the motor, which has a distinctive private registration plate.

The car belonging to St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark which was stolen in Dundee on Wednesday night. | Nicky Clark via X.com

Clarke's post on X, which included an angry face emoji, read: “Car stolen from driveway in Dundee last night. Reg number N16 CRK. Keep an eye out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the theft of a car from the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee on Thursday, 21 November, 2024. Enquiries are at an early stage".

Clark has scored 16 goals in 54 appearances with St Johnstone since joining the Perth club in the summer of 2022. He was part of the Rangers side which rose back up through the divisions following demotion in 2012, winning the League One and Championship titles as well as the Challenge Cup. He also won promotion to the Premiership with Dundee United in season 2019-20.