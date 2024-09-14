Celtic had two new signings to thank as they continued their 100% start to the campaign with a 2-0 victory over struggling Hearts at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Despite dominating large parts of the game, it took a 52nd minute penalty from £11million new boy Arne Engels to open the scoring, with the Belgian tapping home from 12-yards on his first start for the Hoops, before fellow new boy Luke McCowan fired home on the stroke of full time.

The new signing was Brendan Rodgers’ only change from the 3-0 win over Rangers, while Hearts boss Steven Naismith rang the changes for visitors, welcoming back Beni Baningime, Kye Rowles and Gerald Taylor to his starting XI in Glasgow.

Despite constant pressure from the Hoops, it was Hearts that were almost offered a shock chance to take the lead when they thought they had been awarded a penalty halfway through the first-half, when Colin Steven pointed to the spot after an alleged handball from Liam Scales, though VAR would later rule it out.

The home side would get a penalty of their own minutes into the second period though, when Steven was called to the monitor once again - this time awarding the spot-kick - and man of the moment Engels made no mistake from 12 yards out. A a lovely curled effort from McCowan doubled the lead and secured the Hoops place at the top of the Scottish Premiership, where they sit level on points with Aberdeen but +7 ahead on goal difference - and, crucially, eight points ahead of Rangers.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) - 6 A largely quiet afternoon for the Dane outside of two efforts from Shankland, both of which he saved well. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . GK: Craig Gordon (Hearts) - 8 Did well to make himself big for Kyogo's early chance and made a smart save from Hatate shortly afterwards. Was called into action on stroke of half-time again and produced another wonderful stop from Kyogo. Vintage Craig Gordon in the first 45 and only beaten by a penalty and fine McCowan strike in the second. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 6 Strong going forward and links superbly with Kuhn on the right. Defensively untroubled. Quiet in the second period though for large spells. | SNS Group Photo Sales