Here are the 12 Scottish Premiership players we rate as being the most impressive performances in the opening five weeks of the seasons.

It has been some start to the Scottish Premiership, hasn’t it? While Celtic’s position at the top may not be all that surprising, the style of football and panache they are displaying under Brendan Rodgers this term merely emphasises how far ahead of the rest they currently are.

But they are not the only team with an 100 per cent record. After last season’s struggles, the appointment of highly-rated Swedish head coach Jimmy Thelin has given Aberdeen a massive lift. Confidence is soaring at Pittodrie, having won all ten games across league and cup so far this campaign, with many improved individual performances. Only goal difference separates them and Celtic, with Rangers five points behind in third place.

As for Philippe Clement’s Ibrox side, they are paying the price for an opening-day draw at Hearts and a 3-0 defeat by Celtic in the first Old Firm game, while at the end opposite end of the table, two of last season’s top four are propping up the table. Both Hearts and Kilmarnock are yet to register a victory.

But which individual players have shone the brightest for their team this season? Who has helped propel their team to the higher echelons of the league, and which stars have started the season like men possessed?

There’s been a number of stand-out performers in the opening throws of the season, so to pick out those who have impressed the most, The Scotsman’s team of football writers banded together to pick our top 12.

Aberdeen have enjoyed an outstanding start to the new Scottish Premiership campaign? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

The Celtic captain has been simply outstanding in the opening weeks of the campaign - and has even brought his shooting boots with him! Retiring from international football on the eve of the campaign, McGregor’s performances have somehow gone up a notch and he is far and away the in-form midfielder in the top flight, with all the stats to back it up. He is consistently involved in everything the Hoops so, taking 98 per cent more touches than any other midfielder in the division. However, most crucially, he finds a green and white shirt 93.2 per cent of the time. He is the league’s most accurate passer. He’s won countless trophies with Celtic and his impact and experience, both on and off the pitch, is of colossal importance to his side. It has never been more evident than in recent weeks.

Will Ferry (Dundee United)

There have been several good displays from Dundee United, who have been impressive on their return to the top tier, though left-back Ferry has been the stand out. Brought in from relegated Cheltenham Town in the summer, Ferry has fitted into Jim Goodwin’s style, system and shape well. Featuring exclusively as a left-wing back at Tannadice, the 23-year-old has already notched two assists for the season and has proven to a vital attacking threat down the left, creating seven chances for his team-mates in the first five games. He’s been strong defensively too, winning 36 duels and making 34 recoveries.

Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen)

While he hasn’t kept as many clean sheets as Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel, the Bulgarian has been a huge reason behind Aberdeen’s perfect start to the campaign. His top moment was an excellent penalty save from Ronan Hale against Ross County and he’s been a man mountain in the sticks for the Dons, conceding just three league goals and saving 83.3 per cent of the shots he has faced. His stunning save late on in Aberdeen’s win over Motherwell is testament to just how important he has proven to be in his side’s excellent start.

Dundee United’s Will Ferry has started his career at Tannadice superbly. | SNS Group

Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

Another Celtic player that is going from strength to strength. The Canadian has took his Copa America form into the new season and is comfortably outperforming Rangers’ captain James Tavernier, who had previously viewed as the best right-back in the league. He’s having a real impact on Celtic’s attack this year as well, with the 25-year-old linking up superbly with Nicolas Kuhn on the right-hand side. Johnston has two goal contributions in five games but been solid defensively, winning 87.5 per cent of his aerial duels and 70 per cent of his tackles. He is heavily involved in general play, taking 99 per cent more touches than other full-backs in the division.

Gavin Molloy (Aberdeen)

Choosing between the Dons two centre-backs is a difficult task - both Molloy and Slobodan Rubezic have produced some really strong displays. The 22-year-old moved from Shelbourne in the summer and has instantly formed a strong partnership with his Montenegrin team-mate, winning 85.7 per cent of his tackles and scoring a 85.9 per cent passing accuracy, where he passing ability has allowed the Dons to build from the back. He did score an own goal on his league debut for the club, but there was little he could have done about it. Regardless, his response to that, combined with his ability to adapt to a brand new league as quickly and as impressively as he has done, is a real testament to his admirable early displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Barron (Rangers)

It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Rangers, but Barron has been one of the positives for Philippe Clement. He’s one of the most accurate passers in the league, with 91 per cent of his passes reaching a blue shirt, a stat second only to Callum McGregor of Celtic. He’s also right at the top of the stats when it comes to ball recoveries (19) and interceptions. He certainly has room to grow and get better, but the 21-year-old has showed promise in a Rangers team that has struggled for form and consistency.

Nicolas Kuhn has been exceptional. | SNS Group

Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic)

The German winger has been like a new signing for the Hoops, with his tremendous pre-season form proving to be no false dawn. He’s currently creating more chances than 91 per cent of other players in his position, while he’s had contributed towards a goal every 78 minutes for Celtic domestically. Linking up with Johnston on the right-hand side, the duo have developed into a real creative force for manager Brendan Rodgers and have been pivotal to Celtic’s extremely exciting start.

Pape Guèye (Aberdeen)

What a redemption arc this one has proven to be Signed from KV Kortrijk last summer, the 24-year-old looked out of sorts and was shipped off to Kristiansund BK by Neil Warnock on loan just months after his arrival. His transformation under new Dons head coach Thelin has been so admirable, though. One of the best players in the Scottish top flight this season, he is the league’s top scorer with five goals in as many games, despite having an xG of 3.21. He won’s more aerial duels than any other striker in the league and is scoring a goal every 66 minutes.

Lennon Miller (Motherwell)

The youngster player on this list at 17, the Wishaw-born attacking midfielder has started the season in fine form for the Fir Park outfit. He’s created a total of 15 chances already this term, two of which have resulted in assists for his team-mates. It feels like the teenage starlet is on the cusp of Scotland’s senior team if he continues on this trajectory, with some pundits and fans alike already attaching the wonderkid tag to Miller.

Wishaw born Lennon Miller is tipped to be Scotland's next big star after sparkling start to life at Fir Park. | SNS Group

Reo Hatate (Celtic)

While his midfield partner Callum McGregor has been the stand-out player of the season so far, you can’t ignore how well the silky 26-year-old Japanese player has started his own season. He’s scored two goals in five Premiership games, and has been able to add an extra dimension to the Celtic attack, taking more touches in the opposition’s box than he did last season on average. Hindered by niggling injuries last season, Hatate looks to have benefitted from a full pre-season and is firing on all cylinders.

Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

The joint-top assister in the Scottish Premiership, 27-year-old Irish midfielder McGrath has had a massive impact on Aberdeen’s 100 per cent start to the season, with a goal involvement every 77 minutes. He’s been just as impressive defensively too, with his capability of winning the ball high in the opposition half for Aberdeen, winning 87.5 per cent of his tackles and making 30 recoveries. Statistically, his metrics show a big improvement since the arrival of Thelin, with a big leaps in his chance creation per game standing out.

Luke McCowan (Dundee/Celtic)