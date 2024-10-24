A battling Celtic performance helped them claim a valuable point in the Champions League

Celtic delivered a stirring display to pick up in important point in this season’s Champions League last night, securing an impressive 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo on matchday three.

Thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund on their last outing in the Champions League, Celtic fans would have been forgiven for having some trepidation heading into the game in Bergamo.

In the end though, it was a resolute Celtic defence that deservedly took the headlines on Wednesday night, with outstanding performances from centre-back pairing Auston Trusty and Liam Scales helping the Hoops blunt Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. The draw puts Brendan Rodgers’ side on four points, and keeps their place in the League Path playoff spots.

The Celtic team were hailed by the travelling support crowd after their battling display, but were also given praise by some section Italian media in the aftermath of the game - though not all of them were quite so complimentary about their strong defensive display against the Serie A oufit.

We look at how the Italian media reacted to the game:

The Celtic team salute the travelling fans in Italy. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Bergamo based newspaper primabergamo.it were left frustrated after Europa League champions Atalanta were unable to break the Celtic resistance, calling it a ‘bitter draw’. They singled out one Celtic star for praise though, saying: “Atalanta were superior but wasteful, (Kasper) Schmeichel saved everything.”

They added: “The Nerazzurri played a great first half, creating several excellent goal opportunities but in the end only managed to snatch a 0-0 draw against the Celtic team. Judging by how the Scottish fans greeted the final whistle, it is clear that they were more than satisfied with the final result and how they lived the challenge with fear. After all, in football goals and results count: La Dea failed to score, so the point is taken and brought home.

Leading Italian sports newspaper Il Corriere Dello Sport went with a similar theme, but brought into question a second half decision made by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini: “Five clear goal-scoring opportunities, a crossbar, over 60% possession. However, Atalanta was unable to break the Scottish catenaccio (door-bolt), despite all the changes decided by Gasperini who unexpectedly removed the top scorer early. Why did you take Mateo Retegui off after 58 minutes?

Kyogo competes for the ball with Ederson. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

“Once upon a time, people turned up their noses when talking about the Italian-style football, in relation to the hyper-defensive tactics used by some Italian teams. The Scottish version, systematically applied by Celtic in Bergamo, earned a golden point for Rodgers' team, who were so shocked by the seven goals conceded at Borussia Dortmund, that they erected an insurmountable wall at the Gewiss Stadium.

“Atalanta would have won on points, but football is not boxing and, above all, when you dominate games like this far and wide without being able to get through, it is better to draw than perhaps suffer a defeat at the last minute.”