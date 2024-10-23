Celtic's catenaccio from the gods allows them to take aim at Champions League progression

Rodgers’ men serve up defensive masterclass to earn priceless point at Atalanta

Ripostes don’t come much better than this. A chapeau is doffed in the direction of Celtic after they put in the polar opposite of their last performance in the Champions League to earn a 0-0 draw away at Atalanta.

Draws are not often celebrated, but this one should be. When you’ve been marmalised 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund the previous matchday, pilloried for meekness and weakness that night, you are obliged to react. Twenty-two days later Celtic showed strength, discipline, concentration and the heart of lions to leave Bergamo unblemished.

Atalanta are a right good team. You don’t land the Europa League by chance. Nor do you draw 0-0 with Arsenal, their result on opening night. They attacked relentlessly, pouring bodies forward at will, creating overloads everywhere. Celtic were pushed to their absolute limits, but they held firm. Centre-halves Liam Scales and Auston Trusty put in the sort of displays mostly witnessed in dreams, 10/10 stuff. They repelled everything. They were assisted by the whole team, who worked like dogs. This was a courageous team effort.

Celtic's players applaud their fans after the 0-0 draw at Atalanta. | Getty Images

What is so impressive is that we have not seen this side of Celtic of late. Champions League hidings from Europe’s glitterati have become commonplace. We have heard the words of beaten Celtic players at this stage too often: “We will learn our lessons.” In northern Italy, they did. What Celtic produced here rivals catenaccio at its finest.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will be right to purr, to look his critics in the eye and give a mischievous smile to them. He was bullish in his press conference and prepared his team in the right way for this match. In some respects, it mirrored Dortmund, with hosts pushing at them incessantly. The difference here was that Celtic withstood the heat, maintained their shape and kept individual mistakes to a minimum.

Atalanta probably aren’t quite as ruthless as the Germans. No doubt that assisted Celtic in their mission. Yet Mateo Retegui is one of Italy’s in-form strikers, and Ademola Lookman has torn full-backs with far greater reputations than Alistair Johnston and Alex Valle to shreds. Atalanta’s duo were both withdrawn before the 70-minute mark.

What makes this draw so special is that it could be the difference between finishing in the play-off spots and not. Celtic now have four points after three matches, two of which have been away against top-drawer opposition. Leipzig at home on November 5 will not be easy, but following matches away at Dinamo in between home ties against Club Brugge and Young Boys offer genuine opportunities to grab victories before closing off away at Aston Villa.

Manager Brendan Rodgers deserves credit for his team's performance in Italy. | Getty Images

In terms of the salient facts on a soggy night at Gewiss Stadium: Atalanta had 66 per cent possession, hit 22 shots to Celtic’s 4, seven corners to the visitors’ four and had an xG of 2.33 to 0.26 at the other end. Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made two very smart saves from Mario Pašalić in the first half and was impeccable behind his resolute defence. The occasional counter-attack, often instigated by Nicolas Kuhn, caused mild inconvenience for Atalanta. Captain Callum McGregor was the most diligent guard to his back four.