Celtic picked up what could be a priceless point in this season’s Champions League after drawing 0-0 with Atalanta in Bergamo on matchday three.
Stung from the criticism following their 7-1 trouncing by Borussia Dortmund last time out in this competition, Celtic put in a disciplined and resolute performance in northern Italy to earn a draw against last season’s Europa League winners.
Manager Brendan Rodgers will no doubt be delighted with his team’s discipline and concentration, with Celtic absorbing so much pressure as the Serie A side flooded forward looking for a goal.
The top performances came in defence and the back-four proved resolute and while the Premiership champions only had some fleeting moments in attack, they did keep the hosts honest at the other end of the pitch.
Celtic now have four points from their opening three Champions League matches and can look forward to their next match, when they welcome German side Leipzig to Celtic Park on November 5.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance.
1. Kasper Schmeichel
The experienced Dane made two excellent point-blank saves from Mario Pasalic in the first half to keep the hosts out, and then looked sharp in the second period to field a couple of low efforts from Atalanta. Such a composed presence behind his defence. Excellent performance. 9 | Getty Images
2. Alistair Johnston
The right-back was booked just eight minutes for flattening Davide Zappacosta, but despite living on the edge for the remainder of the match, acquitted himself very well defensively without being able to do much going forward. Grew into the second half after perhaps not closing down Atalanta's left-hand side enough in the first 45 minutes. 8 | AFP via Getty Images
3. Auston Trusty
This could be the game that announces the American as a Celtic player. Under scrutiny following an inauspicious start to his career in Glasgow, the summer signing for Sheffield United was so strong in the air, repelling almost every Atalanta cross that came his way. Can be delighted with his evening in Bergamo - a monster at the back. 10 | SNS Group
4. Liam Scales
This was as good a centre-half's display you can put together. The Irishman will not have played better in a Celtic shirt. His tremendous block to deny Mateo Retegui what looked like a certain goal in the six-yard box just after the restart summed up his night against the in-form Italy striker, who was withdrawn just 58 minutes in. Positionally excellent and put his body on the line for his team, only once being beaten by an opponent when having to foul Nicolo Zaniolo in stoppage time. A gargantuan display. 10 | AFP via Getty Images