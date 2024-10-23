4 . Liam Scales

This was as good a centre-half's display you can put together. The Irishman will not have played better in a Celtic shirt. His tremendous block to deny Mateo Retegui what looked like a certain goal in the six-yard box just after the restart summed up his night against the in-form Italy striker, who was withdrawn just 58 minutes in. Positionally excellent and put his body on the line for his team, only once being beaten by an opponent when having to foul Nicolo Zaniolo in stoppage time. A gargantuan display. 10 | AFP via Getty Images