Celtic v Rangers referee confirmed as experienced whistler handed potential title decider

The experienced whistler has been appointed to oversee the fourth and final league meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season – and one that could determine the outcome of the title race.

Victory for Celtic would effectively guarantee them the crown as it would take Ange Postecoglou’s side nine points clear of Rangers with just three fixtures remaining, with an insurmountable goal difference advantage meaning they couldn’t be caught.

Even a draw would leave Celtic with one hand on the trophy with Rangers requiring a victory to move back to within three points of the league leaders and hope that they slip up in two of their remaining three matches to overhaul them.

The match will be the fourth time Beaton has taken charge of an Old Firm fixture and his first since October 2020, when Rangers claimed a 2-0 win at Celtic Park en route to winning last season’s title.

He will be assisted by Frank Connor and Graeme Stewart, with Don Roberston taking on the role as fourth official.