Celtic dominate PFA Team of the Year as just two Rangers and Hearts players make the cut

Hoops stars Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi have all been chosen for the 2021-22 line-up, which is voted for by Premiership players based on performances across the season.

Rangers captain James Tavernier and striker Alfredo Morelos are the only two Ibrox stars to make it this year, in contrast to last season when the runaway champions claimed eight places in the team to Celtic’s three.

In another change from last year, this season’s Team of the Year also features players from outwith Glasgow’s big two.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, his Tynecastle team-mate John Souttar, who is Rangers-bound this summer, and Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook, the Premiership's current top scorer on 13 goals, make up the XI.

The full Premiership Team of the Year is: Craig Gordon, James Tavernier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, John Souttar, Josip Juranović, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Regan Charles-Cook, Jota, Alfredo Morelos, Kyogo Furuhashi.