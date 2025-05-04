Celtic’s 5-0 victory over Dundee United last week saw the Glasgow giants crowned as champions for the fourth successive season, with the league now its 12th season since being rebranded as the Scottish Premiership.

Back in 2013, when the SPL and SFL merged to form the new Scottish Professional Football League, it was Celtic who were the reigning champions of Scotland and the Hoops have largely dominated the division ever since, winning the league all but once since the 2013/14 campaign.

Currently on 84 points, the Celts could hit a total of 93 points come the end of the campaign, and with Rodgers’ team already sealing the title with three games to go, they now the chance to be one of the league’s best ever teams, based on their league points tally.

But who have been best Scottish Premiership teams ever? Here is every Scottish Premiership winner ranked by points total - and how the current Celtic team compare:

1 . 24/25: Celtic - (84 points, so far) With 84 points already secured this season, Celtic have already confirmed the 10th best ever Scottish Premiership finish. However, with three games still to play, they could end the season on 93 points. But where would that place them in the all-time best Scottish Premiership seasons?

2 . 2015/16: Celtic - (86 points) While Celtic could overtake this points tally with just one win from any of their next three games, their 2018/19 tally still stands as the tenth best league finish in Scottish Premiership history.

3 . 2018/19 - Celtic (87 points) Neil Lennon's last title win as Celtic manager saw the club clinch the league at Pittodrie, finishing nine points ahead of Rangers. The club's 130th season of competitive football, Lennon would replace Brendan Rodgers in the February of that season, and helped lead the Hoops to a domestic treble.