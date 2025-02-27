Celtic star delivers heartfelt 22-word message to fans after hitting career milestone
Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston has delivered a heartfelt message to supporters after making his 100th for the club in the midweek victory over Aberdeen.
Tuesday’s 5-1 thrashing of the Dons in the Scottish Premiership marked the Canadian’s century of appearances for the champions after joining the club from CF Montreal in January 2023 under then-manager Ange Postecoglou. A brace from Daizen Maeda alongside strikes from Jota, Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-Jun sealed a comfortable win for the home side, with Johnston celebrating his achievement with an injury time assist.
Just weeks on from his captain McGregor’s own landmark of 500 Celtic appearances, Johnston now joins teammates Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor and James Forrest as current squad members to have featured in over 100 games for the club since their arrival.
An established performer for Brendan Rodgers’ side, the Canadian international has enjoyed his best season yet in a green and white hooped shirt, scoring four league goals and assisting a further seven in the Scottish Premiership. Agreeing a new deal until the summer of 2029 in November, Celtic head coach Rodgers praised the Vancouver native for his "phenomenal work ethic and attitude" and "honest love for the game."
He also received praise from midfielder Arne Engels in the aftermath of the club’s win over Aberdeen in midweek, with the young Belgian saying Johnston is “doing really well“, adding: “He’s going and going every time. He’s really pushing and also for him to get an assist in the last minute is so crazy. and I’m impressed with him. I hope he just keeps on going.”
The 26-year-old has already won an impressive six trophies during his two year spell with the club and is on course to add a third consecutive title win, with Celtic currently 13 points clear at the top of the league, and he took to his own social media account to deliver a heartfelt message to the club’s supporters after reaching 100 appearances for the Hoops.
“A milestone I couldn’t have dreamed about just a few years ago,” Johnston wrote on his official X account. “Thank you for all of your continued support and trust.”
