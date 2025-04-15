The Scottish FA have confirmed the referee and VAR officials that will take charge of St Johnstone vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The Scottish FA have revealed the match officials that will take charge of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final game between St Johnstone and Celtic at Hampden Park.

The crucial final four tie between the pair takes place on Sunday 20 April, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm, as Celtic look to go a step closer to a domestic treble - and St Johnstone look to halt them. The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage set to begin at 2.30pm on the subscription channel.

The fourth time the sides have faced each other this season, Celtic suffered a shock 1-0 defeat the last time they faced St Johnstone just a fortnight ago in the Scottish Premiership, with Latvian centre-back Daniels Balodis scoring the only goal of the game after just four minutes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side responded with aplomb at the weekend though, thumping Kilmarnock 5-1 at Celtic Park thanks to a Reo Hatate brace and goals from Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston. The Hoops require just one more win to secure a fourth successive league title, and will be desperate to get revenge on Simo Valakari’s side this week at Hampden and make it to the Scottish Cup final asthey seek to make it a full sweep of domestic trophies.

St Johnstone are no strangers to success in this competition either though, having won their own domestic double back in the 2020/2021 season. The greatest season in the club’s history, they lifted both the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup to complete a remarkable domestic cup double under former manager Callum Davidson.

With a place in the final at stake, the Scottish FA have now confirmed the match officials for Sunday’s big semi-final:

Scottish referee Callum Scott. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Who is the referee for St Johnstone vs Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership have confirmed that the man in the middle will be Calum Scott. He has only officiated one Celtic game and one St Johnstone game this season, with his most recent Celtic game being the 5-0 win over Ross County on 30 November 2024 at Celtic Park.

During the 2024/25 season, Scott has refereed a total of 11 Scottish Premiership games, and handed out 34 yellow cards, but no red cards. He is yet to show a yellow card to a Celtic or St Johnstone player this season, and is one of the more lenient referees in the division, handing out an average of 3.09 per game - only Craig Napier and Grant Irvine award less.

He awards an average of 18.45 fouls per game - the second lowest in the division. Celtic have won 100% of the games he has taken charge of this season, whereas St Johnstone lost the only game he took charge of this year (a 2-1 defeat to Hearts on February 23).