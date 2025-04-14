Scottish Premiership split fixture list revealed: Rangers v Celtic date, Europe fight, relegation games
Celtic’s next chance to be officially crowned Scottish Premiership champions will be against Dundee United at Tannadice after the post-split fixtures were confirmed by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) on Monday afternoon.
Celtic were on the brink of winning the title on Sunday before second-placed Rangers equalised in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time at Aberdeen on Sunday, ensuring Brendan Rodgers’ side would have to wait a while longer to wrap up their fourth consecutive title.
Celtic have now discovered they will visit Tannadice in their first match after the split at lunchtime on Saturday, April 26, and a point there will be enough to seal their latest triumph. If they lose to United and Rangers win away to St Mirren later that day, Celtic would get the chance to wrap things up at the home of their city rivals in the final Old Firm derby of the season, which has been scheduled to take place at Ibrox on Sunday, May 4.
The champions-elect will be expected to collect the trophy after their final match of the season at home to St Mirren on Saturday, May 17 and also have a home match against Hibs and an away game at Pittodrie against Aberdeen.
In-form Hibs play their two nearest pursuers in the race for third place in their first two matches after the split, with a trip to fifth-placed Aberdeen followed by a home match against fourth-placed Dundee United. The Dons and Dundee United meet on the final day of the season at Pittodrie, with Hibs hosting Rangers
St Johnstone, five points adrift at the foot of the table, visit Motherwell in their next fixture, while second-bottom Dundee are at Hearts. Saints and Dundee meet on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 18.
For the first time since 2017-18, it has not been possible to ensure all clubs will have 19 home games and 19 away across the season. In the top six, therefore, St Mirren will play 20 home fixtures and in the bottom Motherwell will have 18 home games. The SPFL pointed out Motherwell were the last club to gain a home game when a 19/19 balance could not be achieved in 2017-18.
Top six Premiership fixtures
Saturday, April 26: Dundee United v Celtic (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports), Aberdeen v Hibs (3pm), St Mirren v Rangers (3pm).
Saturday, May 3: Hibs v Dundee United (3pm), St Mirren v Aberdeen (3pm).
Sunday, May 4: Rangers v Celtic (12 noon, live on Sky Sports).
Saturday, May 10: Celtic v Hibs (3pm), Dundee United v St Mirren (3pm).
Sunday, May 11: Rangers v Aberdeen (12pm, live on Sky Sports).
Wednesday, May 14: Aberdeen v Celtic (7.45pm), Rangers v Dundee United (7.45pm), St Mirren v Hibs (7.45pm).
Saturday, May 17: Celtic v St Mirren (12.30pm), Dundee United v Aberdeen (12.30pm), Hibs v Rangers (12.30pm).
Bottom six Premiership fixtures
Saturday, April 26: Hearts v Dundee (3pm), Kilmarnock v Ross County (3pm), Motherwell v St Johnstone (3pm).
Saturday, May 3: Dundee v Motherwell (3pm), Ross County v Hearts (3pm), St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (3pm).
Saturday, May 10: Hearts v Motherwell (3pm), Kilmarnock v Dundee (3pm), St Johnstone v Ross County (3pm).
Wednesday, May 14: Dundee v Ross County (7.45pm), Hearts v St Johnstone (7.45pm), Motherwell v Kilmarnock (7.45pm).
Sunday, May 18: Kilmarnock v Hearts (3pm), Ross County v Motherwell (3pm), St Johnstone v Dundee (3pm).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.