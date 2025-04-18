St Johnstone and Celtic both have injury concerns ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final. Cr: SNS Group.St Johnstone and Celtic both have injury concerns ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final. Cr: SNS Group.
St Johnstone and Celtic both have injury concerns ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

St Johnstone vs Celtic injury news: 7 out as Brendan Rodgers mulls over starting XI for Hampden semi-final

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:06 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of St Johnstone v Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic treble this weekend as they face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday (kick off: 3pm).

Just one win away from a fourth Scottish Premiership title win, the Hoops have already secured the Scottish League Cup, and are clear favourites to retain their Scottish Cup crown come May.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be wary of this weekend’s opponents St Johnstone, who will have been boosted by their rare 1-0 victory over the champions a fortnight night ago at McDiarmid Park. Their task has been made more difficult though, with a glut of defensive injuries restricting them to just one fit centre-half for this weekend’s game.

As for Celtic, James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Liam Scales have returned to fitness in recent weeks, but will Rodgers opt to start any of them in the semi-final?

Ahead of the game at Hampden Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The defender picked up an ankle injury recently, and is ruled out of the semi-final due to it.

1. Drey Wright - St Johnstone - OUT

The defender picked up an ankle injury recently, and is ruled out of the semi-final due to it. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The big Irish defender was able to return to the starting XI in last week's win over Kilmarnock following a head knock, and will be available for the game at Hampden Park after shows no signs of any problems.

2. Liam Scales - Celtic - AVAILABLE

The big Irish defender was able to return to the starting XI in last week's win over Kilmarnock following a head knock, and will be available for the game at Hampden Park after shows no signs of any problems. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Won't play again this season due to a serious knee injury he sustained earlier in the campaign.

3. Božo Mikulić - St Johnstone - OUT

Won't play again this season due to a serious knee injury he sustained earlier in the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Celtic goalkeeper faces a period on the sidelines after damaging his shoulder on international duty last month.

4. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - OUT

The Celtic goalkeeper faces a period on the sidelines after damaging his shoulder on international duty last month. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice