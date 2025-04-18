Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic treble this weekend as they face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday (kick off: 3pm).
Just one win away from a fourth Scottish Premiership title win, the Hoops have already secured the Scottish League Cup, and are clear favourites to retain their Scottish Cup crown come May.
Brendan Rodgers’ side will be wary of this weekend’s opponents St Johnstone, who will have been boosted by their rare 1-0 victory over the champions a fortnight night ago at McDiarmid Park. Their task has been made more difficult though, with a glut of defensive injuries restricting them to just one fit centre-half for this weekend’s game.
As for Celtic, James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Liam Scales have returned to fitness in recent weeks, but will Rodgers opt to start any of them in the semi-final?
Ahead of the game at Hampden Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news: