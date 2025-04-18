Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic treble this weekend as they face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday (kick off: 3pm).

Just one win away from a fourth Scottish Premiership title win, the Hoops have already secured the Scottish League Cup, and are clear favourites to retain their Scottish Cup crown come May.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be wary of this weekend’s opponents St Johnstone, who will have been boosted by their rare 1-0 victory over the champions a fortnight night ago at McDiarmid Park. Their task has been made more difficult though, with a glut of defensive injuries restricting them to just one fit centre-half for this weekend’s game.

As for Celtic, James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Liam Scales have returned to fitness in recent weeks, but will Rodgers opt to start any of them in the semi-final?

Ahead of the game at Hampden Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Drey Wright - St Johnstone - OUT The defender picked up an ankle injury recently, and is ruled out of the semi-final due to it. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Liam Scales - Celtic - AVAILABLE The big Irish defender was able to return to the starting XI in last week's win over Kilmarnock following a head knock, and will be available for the game at Hampden Park after shows no signs of any problems. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Božo Mikulić - St Johnstone - OUT Won't play again this season due to a serious knee injury he sustained earlier in the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales