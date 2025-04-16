How could Celtic's starting XI look next season? Cr: Getty Images.How could Celtic's starting XI look next season? Cr: Getty Images.
How could Celtic's starting XI look next season? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

£10m winger joins, key man stays, Hoops hero returns - Celtic dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:53 BST

This is how Celtic squad could look in 25/26 if the transfer rumours are true as the summer window approaches...

With a fourth Scottish Premiership title virtually sealed, Celtic are on course for yet another domestic treble, but eyes are already looking towards the summer windows as the transfer rumours begin to swirl.

One of the busier summers in recent memory, Brendan Rodgers has added big money signings of Arne Engels (£11m), Adam Idah and Jota (£8m) to his squad this year, while the return of Celtic hero Kieran Tierney on a pre-contract deal from Arsenal will take place during the summer.

Rodgers is not prepared to stop there though, with the Northern Irish boss recently admitting he wants to “freshen up” his squad next season. Could the club could consider sanctioning the sale of Nicolas Kuhn or Cameron Carter-Vickers in order to find a summer spending spree?

Numerous players have already found themselves linked to Celtic, but which ones will be lining up in a green and white hooped shirt come August?

While each rumour must be taken with a varying degree of salt, we look at what Celtic dream starting XI could look like - but only if the rumours are true, which are never a certainly!

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is reportedly on Celtic's shopping list this summer, despite current number one Kasper Schmeichel agreement a contract extension earlier in the year.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is reportedly on Celtic's shopping list this summer, despite current number one Kasper Schmeichel agreement a contract extension earlier in the year.

The Canadian has been one of Celtic's best players this season. Despite his international boss Jesse Marsch questioning if he is challenged enough in the Scottish Premiership, Johnston appears happy at Celtic Park, and the club will be desperate to keep him.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

The Canadian has been one of Celtic's best players this season. Despite his international boss Jesse Marsch questioning if he is challenged enough in the Scottish Premiership, Johnston appears happy at Celtic Park, and the club will be desperate to keep him.

The big American clearly has suitors, and was recently linked with Everton and Bayer Leverkusen. With Celtic reportedly looking on a fee of around £25million if he was to leave though, clubs may baulk at the asking price.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

The big American clearly has suitors, and was recently linked with Everton and Bayer Leverkusen. With Celtic reportedly looking on a fee of around £25million if he was to leave though, clubs may baulk at the asking price.

Linked with a shock return last month, the big Norwegian defender has spent the last three seasons in the EPL with Thomas Frank's Brentford, where he features regularly - so this one seems extremely unlikely. That said, stranger things have happened. With Auston Trusty and Liam Scales unable to solidify themselves as Carter-Vickers regular partner, Brendan Rodgers may look to add a centre-back in the summer.

4. CB: Kristoffer Ajer

Linked with a shock return last month, the big Norwegian defender has spent the last three seasons in the EPL with Thomas Frank's Brentford, where he features regularly - so this one seems extremely unlikely. That said, stranger things have happened. With Auston Trusty and Liam Scales unable to solidify themselves as Carter-Vickers regular partner, Brendan Rodgers may look to add a centre-back in the summer.

