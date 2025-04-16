£10m winger joins, key man stays, Hoops hero returns - Celtic dream XI if transfer rumours are true

With a fourth Scottish Premiership title virtually sealed, Celtic are on course for yet another domestic treble, but eyes are already looking towards the summer windows as the transfer rumours begin to swirl.

One of the busier summers in recent memory, Brendan Rodgers has added big money signings of Arne Engels (£11m), Adam Idah and Jota (£8m) to his squad this year, while the return of Celtic hero Kieran Tierney on a pre-contract deal from Arsenal will take place during the summer.

Rodgers is not prepared to stop there though, with the Northern Irish boss recently admitting he wants to “freshen up” his squad next season. Could the club could consider sanctioning the sale of Nicolas Kuhn or Cameron Carter-Vickers in order to find a summer spending spree?

Numerous players have already found themselves linked to Celtic, but which ones will be lining up in a green and white hooped shirt come August?

While each rumour must be taken with a varying degree of salt, we look at what Celtic dream starting XI could look like - but only if the rumours are true, which are never a certainly!

GK: Martin Dubravka The Newcastle United goalkeeper is reportedly on Celtic's shopping list this summer, despite current number one Kasper Schmeichel agreement a contract extension earlier in the year.

RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian has been one of Celtic's best players this season. Despite his international boss Jesse Marsch questioning if he is challenged enough in the Scottish Premiership, Johnston appears happy at Celtic Park, and the club will be desperate to keep him.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The big American clearly has suitors, and was recently linked with Everton and Bayer Leverkusen. With Celtic reportedly looking on a fee of around £25million if he was to leave though, clubs may baulk at the asking price.