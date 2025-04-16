St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Scottish Cup streaming details

Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Cup semi-final clash between St Johnstone and Celtic, including streaming details.

Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic double this weekend as they face struggling St Johnstone in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able, and here we have all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday 20 April 2025. Kick-off at 3pm.

Sunday 20 April 2025. Kick-off at 3pm. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

St Johnstone v Celtic TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel ​Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 2.30. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

St Johnstone v Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Premier Sports will stream the game on its app and also on its website.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. CelticTV and SaintsTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Brunei: Astro Go

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, Astro Football

Slovakia: Arena Sport 2 Slovakia, Arena Sport 1 Slovakia

St Johnstone v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

St Johnstone v Celtic Updates