St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Scottish Cup streaming details
Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic double this weekend as they face struggling St Johnstone in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able, and here we have all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.
Match Details
St Johnstone v Celtic TV Details
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 2.30. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.
St Johnstone v Celtic Streaming Details
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Premier Sports will stream the game on its app and also on its website.
Global Coverage
International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. CelticTV and SaintsTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.
St Johnstone v Celtic audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.
St Johnstone v Celtic Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.
