St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Scottish Cup streaming details

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Comment
Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:38 BST
Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Cup semi-final clash between St Johnstone and Celtic, including streaming details.

Celtic will look to go one step closer to a domestic double this weekend as they face struggling St Johnstone in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able, and here we have all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

  • Date and Time: Sunday 20 April 2025. Kick-off at 3pm.
  • Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari (L) and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will clash for the second time this month.St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari (L) and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will clash for the second time this month.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari (L) and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will clash for the second time this month. | SNS Group

St Johnstone v Celtic TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channelPremier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 2.30. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Johnstone v Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Premier Sports will stream the game on its app and also on its website.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. CelticTV and SaintsTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

  • Brunei: Astro Go
  • Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
  • Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, Astro Football
  • Slovakia: Arena Sport 2 Slovakia, Arena Sport 1 Slovakia

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Johnstone v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

St Johnstone v Celtic Updates

Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.

Related topics:St JohnstoneTV
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice