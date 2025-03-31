EPL giants enter race for in-demand summer transfer target that could kibosh Celtic £6.7m windfall

Celtic could lose out on a summer transfer windfall.

Celtic could lose out on a major transfer windfall this summer after weekend reports claimed Liverpool could turn their attention to an in-demand European right-back as an alternative to Jeremie Frimpong.

The former Hoops full-back has been strongly linked to the English Premier League giants since January, with the club reported to have identified Frimpong as an ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is edging edging closer to a summer departure from Anfield.

The England international full-back has been heavily linked with a pre-contract move to Real Madrid, with his contract coming to an end this summer, and it appeared that Dutch head coach Arne Slot had earmarked the ex-Celtic defender and fellow countryman as the perfect replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should his departure from the club be confirmed.

Jeremine Frimpong in action against Celtic during the Champions League in 2021. | SNS Group

Frimpong won two league titles with Celtic after joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £500,000 while still a teenager, but was prized away from the club by Bayer Leverkusen just two-and-half-years later, with the Hoops believed to have banked a huge profit of around £11m when he completed his move the Bundesliga giants in January 2021.

The move to Leverkusen has proven to be a huge triumph for the player, with the 24-year-old making history with last season as Xabi Alonso’s side claimed the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history without losing a game. They completed a domestic double by winning the DFB-Pokal weeks later.

Frimpong’s success has resulted in him being linked with a big money switch to the English Premier League in recent weeks, where it has since emerged that Celtic had inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that saw him leave the club in 2021. It is believed a transfer fee of £34million is what it would take to prize him away from Leverkusen, which would hand Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers a big boost to his transfer kitty, with the club likely to earn around in £6.7million from any potential sale.

Liverpool join the chase

However, a new report over the weekend could now scupper Celtic’s chances of a summer windfall, with Liverpool reported to have now joined the chase to sign highly-rated Romanian international defender Andrei Rațiu frrom Rayo Vallecano. The 26-year-old full-back has caught the attention of Barcelona this season after a series of strong performances in La Liga, with the pacey defender expected to be ‘one of the most sought-after’ players on the market in the summer.