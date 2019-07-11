Shunsuke Nakamura, ex-Celtic star, joins new club at 41 - but still isn't team's oldest player

Shunsuke Nakamura has extended his footballing career by signing a deal with Yokohama FC - at the age of 41.

But despite the Japanese midfielder's age, he's not the oldest squad member at the J2 League outfit - striker Kazuyoshi Miura is still playing at the ripe old age of 52.

Miura, who made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos, has featured twice this season for Edson Tavares' side after signing a new deal in January.

He won 89 caps for Japan, the last coming 19 years ago, and broke Stanley Matthews' record as the oldest professional player to score a goal, when he found the net in 2017 at the age of 50.

Nakamura has been described by Yokohama chiefs as a "trump card" as the side aim for promotion to the Japanese top flight.

The former Celtic fans' favourite could come up against former Hearts striker Juanma, who plies his trade for Omiya Ardija.

The 98-times capped Japan international began his professional career with Yokohama F. Marinos - who were formed by the merger of Yokohama Marinos and Yokohama Flugels and prompted the establishment of the fan-owned Yokohama FC - and also enjoyed spells in Italy with Reggina and Espanyol in Spain before returning to his home country with Marinos and then Jubilo Iwata.

Nakamura played more than 160 games for Celtic between 2005 and 2009, scoring 34 goals.