SFA urged to take action over Celtic fans' Douglas Ross banner - ref association make case, why it's unlikely

The Scottish FA have been urged to take action over the banner unveiled against Douglas Ross by Celtic fans.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives was running the line during the Scottish champions’ win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup. According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish Senior Football Referees’ Association have approached the SFA’s compliance officer over the incident. A section of the home crowd unfurled a banner which read ‘VAR verdict — Douglas Ross is a c---’. The message was picked up by the Viaplay Cameras and broadcast live to those watching.

There are currently no regulations in place in which the governing body can punish clubs for messages displayed by supporters, unlike with UEFA. The report made mention of previous political or offensive banners displayed in Scottish grounds which went unpunished, noting the Scottish Senior Football Referees’ Association’s approach is unlikely to lead to any charge against Celtic.

"I saw the banner being unveiled, I don't think anyone could have not seen it given the size it was. But my duty at Celtic Park was to run the line, to be an assistant referee, and that's where my focus was for the entire 90 minutes. Look, others are looking into this but my focus is to get my decisions right. On the day, I'm glad my decisions were correct.”