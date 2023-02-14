An X-rated banner unveiled by Celtic fans aimed at Douglas Ross has been branded "unacceptable" by one of his former refereeing colleagues.

Des Roache, who retired from officiating SPFL matches in 2015, has also questioned how the banner made it into Celtic Park to be displayed during the home side's 5-1 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

Ross, the current leader of the Scottish Conservatives, also doubles up as a part-time assistant referee and his presence at Parkhead on Saturday led Celtic fan group The Green Brigade to display a banner which read: "VAR verdict - Douglas Ross is a c***".

Roache slammed the supporters reponsible and insisted that a bad example is being set to youngsters attending matches.

Douglas Ross was the target of a banner unveiled by Celtic fans during Saturday's Scottish Cup match against St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It all filters down, it’s impressionable," he told Grosvenor Sport. "We see young players replicating the way Ronaldo scores, his celebration. And now, unfortunately, you see them replicating surrounding the referee regarding a decision.

"If kids see a banner such as what was released at the weekend, is that going to filter down? That it’s acceptable to unfurl that banner? It’s not. If my son asks me what that means, what am I supposed to answer? And look at the size of the banner. I want to know: How does that get allowed in there in the first place?

"Douglas is a lovely guy, he’s going about his job, doing his thing professionally. For someone to talk about you like that, it’s unacceptable.”

Ross admitted that he saw the banner but insisted it did not affect his performance.