The leader of the Scottish Conservatives is also a part-time assistant referee and he was stationed at Celtic Park for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie againt St Mirren, which the home side won 5-1.
The politician’s presence on the touchline led Celtic fan group The Green Brigade to display a banner during a VAR check on Celtic's first goal which read: "VAR verdict - Douglas Ross is a c***". The expletive-laden message prompted a live on-air apology from Viaplay Sports commentator Rory Hamilton to any viewers who were offended.
Ross insisted, however, that he was not affected by the display and left the ground happy with his own performance.
He told Northsound News: "I saw the banner being unveiled, I don't think anyone could have not seen it given the size it was. But my duty at Celtic Park was to run the line, to be an assistant referee, and that's where my focus was for the entire 90 minutes."
Asked whether it bothered him, Ross added: "Look, others are looking into this but my focus is to get my decisions right. On the day, I'm glad my decisions were correct. We had a good Scottish Cup tie, six goals, competitive up until a sending off, but my focus is on the pitch and others can make comments about my role as a referee and a politician. But for 90 minutes, my focus is on the football."