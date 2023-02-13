Douglas Ross has admitted that he saw the X-rated banner aimed at him by Celtic fans - but insisted it did not put him off his performance.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives is also a part-time assistant referee and he was stationed at Celtic Park for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie againt St Mirren, which the home side won 5-1.

The politician’s presence on the touchline led Celtic fan group The Green Brigade to display a banner during a VAR check on Celtic's first goal which read: "VAR verdict - Douglas Ross is a c***". The expletive-laden message prompted a live on-air apology from Viaplay Sports commentator Rory Hamilton to any viewers who were offended.

Ross insisted, however, that he was not affected by the display and left the ground happy with his own performance.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross was targeted by a banner from Celtic fans while performing assistant referee duties during the Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He told Northsound News: "I saw the banner being unveiled, I don't think anyone could have not seen it given the size it was. But my duty at Celtic Park was to run the line, to be an assistant referee, and that's where my focus was for the entire 90 minutes."